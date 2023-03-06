Today marks the 36th anniversary of the tragic sinking of the MS Herald of Free Enterprise, a ferry that capsized shortly after leaving the Belgian port of Zeebrugge on March 6, 1987

The disaster claimed the lives of 193 passengers and crew members, and it remains one of the worst maritime accidents in European history.

The MS Herald of Free Enterprise was carrying 459 passengers and crew members, as well as dozens of cars and other vehicles, when it left Zeebrugge bound for Dover, England. However, just minutes after leaving port, the vessel capsized due to a combination of factors, including a lack of ballast in the ship’s bow doors, which had been left open, and a failure to properly secure the vessel’s hull doors.

The disaster sent shockwaves through the maritime industry and led to a number of changes in safety regulations and procedures for ferries and other passenger vessels. Today, the anniversary of the MS Herald of Free Enterprise serves as a somber reminder of the importance of safety measures in the maritime industry.

Many people are taking time to remember the lives that were lost in the tragedy and to honor the bravery of the rescue workers who risked their own lives to save others. The families and loved ones of those who perished in the sinking are also reflecting on the impact that the disaster had on their lives and the lasting legacy of their lost loved ones.