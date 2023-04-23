Today’s emergency notice: the uncertainty, the response, and why some phones missed it



Today at 3:00 PM, a lot of people in the UK received a loud alert on their phones for about 10 seconds.

The government tested the emergency alert system on Sunday, April 23, and will now utilise it to warn the public of severe events including floods, wildfires, harsh weather, and terrorist acts.

No public action is required, according to deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden. The test at 3 o’clock was interrupted briefly by a few sporting events and theatrical performances.

According to Mr. Dowden, the sound may one day save a life. He reminded everyone that today was only a test and that nothing needed to be done.

This is a test of situation Alerts, a new UK government service that will alert you if a life-threatening situation is present nearby, according to the test message. In the event of a genuine emergency, heed the warning’s advice to protect both yourself and others.

You can find out more information at gov.uk/alerts. It’s a test, really. You don’t need to do anything.

Alarms are reported to be sounding both early and late.

Around 3pm today, the brand-new emergency alert system was put to the test. Many people have, however, claimed that their phones rang at odd hours.

Kelly Jones stated, “Mine didn’t go off, but my son’s girlfriend’s alarm went off one minute earlier! My cats fled the room in a flurry.

My husband didn’t even get alert and hasn’t tampered with any of the settings, claimed Sally Martinl in the meantime. However, approximately two minutes after mine had stopped ringing, my daughter’s work phone started.

Others have stated that even after turning on their phones later, the emergency alert continued to be received. “Mine went one minute early, wife who had turned off emergency alerts had the alarm sound when she turned it back on five minutes later,” remarked Tom Stephens.