Toddler ‘safe and well’ after car collision

A toddler involved in a collision with a car will remain in hospital overnight but is not seriously hurt, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Foster Avenue, Beeston, at 9.26am today (Tuesday) after the boy became trapped under the vehicle.

The three-year-old boy was freed by police officers and taken to hospital for treatment.

A 79-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving without due care and attention and remains in police custody.

The police cordon at the scene has now been lifted.

Detective Constable Chris Taylor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Understandably this incident has caused a huge amount of concern, but I am happy to report that the child involved appears safe and well.

“His family have been through an extremely upsetting ordeal and have requested that their privacy be respected.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 145 of 20 December.