According to the campaign group, two women entered a room at the gallery in Trafalgar Square around 11 a.m.

They dumped the contents of two tins of Heinz tomato soup on the famous 1888 painting, which is worth an estimated £72.5 million.

A video shows two women wearing Just Stop Oil t-shirts glueing one hand to the wall beneath the painting, which is protected by a glass pane.

Phoebe Plummer, a 21-year-old climate change activist, then yelled, “What is more valuable? Life or art?

It is the 14th day of protests organised by the group, which wants the government to halt all new oil and gas licences.

In recent days, activists from the group have been blocking roads around Parliament and elsewhere in London.

Last Sunday, police reported that more than 100 people had been arrested following a weekend of environmental protests.

“Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting?” Ms Plummer continued. Or the preservation of our planet and its inhabitants?

“The cost of living crisis is an extension of the cost of the oil crisis.”

“Millions of cold, hungry families cannot afford fuel.” Onlookers let out gasps and exclamations of “oh my gosh!” and “security” as the soup landed on the painting. Security quickly escorted visitors out, and the doors to Room 43 of the gallery, where the painting hangs, were closed.

Two people have been arrested for criminal damage. “Officers were quickly on scene at the National Gallery this morning after two Just Stop Oil protesters threw a substance over a painting and then glued themselves to a wall,” the Metropolitan Police Events account tweeted.

“Both have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass.” Officers are now releasing them from their bonds.”