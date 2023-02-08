Tonbridge man charged with theft, threats, and violence over ten days

A Tonbridge man has been charged with multiple offences involving shoplifting, threats, and violence committed over a period of several days.

Between January 26 and February 4, 2023, officers from the town’s Victim Based Crime Team investigated a number of allegations involving residents and retailers. There have been reports of two men being assaulted separately, as well as repeated incidents of abusive and threatening language directed at one of the victims.

Bobby Thorpe, 30, of Tonbridge’s Royal West Kent Avenue, was arrested on Tuesday, February 7. He has now been charged with two counts of assault and two Public Order Act 1986 offences. He was also charged with theft in connection with allegations that goods worth £192 were stolen from an Aldi store near Cannon Lane.

Thorpe was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 8th.