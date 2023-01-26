On April 17, 2022, constables from the town’s community policing team stopped a Fiat Punto driven by Aloisios Varthalitis in Trench Road.

They searched Varthalitis’ vehicle after suspecting him of drug dealing and discovered a magnetic box under the driver’s side door. There were nine bags of cocaine in this.

Varthalitis was arrested after officers seized £320 in cash and two mobile phones.

Tonbridge Officers Discovered Cocaine Hidden In A Magnetic Box On A Dealer’s Car And Arrested Him

During the search of his home, a magnetic box containing another bag of cocaine was discovered.

The seized drugs had an estimated street value of £400, and when the phones were examined, multiple text messages relating to drug supply in Tunbridge Wells and Tonbridge were discovered.

Varthalitis, of Grosvenor Road, Tunbridge Wells, was later charged with cocaine possession with intent to supply and criminal property possession (namely the seized cash).

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to both counts at Maidstone Crown Court and was sentenced to two years and eleven months in prison on Monday, January 23, 2023. His car and the cash seized were also forfeited.

‘Another dealer who has brought misery to the streets of west Kent towns is quite rightly starting a prison sentence,’ said Maidstone CID Investigator Amanda Lissenden.

‘Our local police officers are unwavering in their efforts to apprehend these criminals and, as demonstrated in this case, will conduct extensive searches to find their drugs – wherever they may be hidden.’