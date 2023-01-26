Thursday, January 26, 2023
Thursday, January 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Auto Draft
Home BREAKING Tonbridge officers discovered cocaine hidden in a magnetic box on a dealer’s car and arrested him

Tonbridge officers discovered cocaine hidden in a magnetic box on a dealer’s car and arrested him

by uknip247

On April 17, 2022, constables from the town’s community policing team stopped a Fiat Punto driven by Aloisios Varthalitis in Trench Road.

They searched Varthalitis’ vehicle after suspecting him of drug dealing and discovered a magnetic box under the driver’s side door. There were nine bags of cocaine in this.

Varthalitis was arrested after officers seized £320 in cash and two mobile phones.

Tonbridge Officers Discovered Cocaine Hidden In A Magnetic Box On A Dealer’s Car And Arrested Him
Tonbridge Officers Discovered Cocaine Hidden In A Magnetic Box On A Dealer’s Car And Arrested Him

During the search of his home, a magnetic box containing another bag of cocaine was discovered.

The seized drugs had an estimated street value of £400, and when the phones were examined, multiple text messages relating to drug supply in Tunbridge Wells and Tonbridge were discovered.

Varthalitis, of Grosvenor Road, Tunbridge Wells, was later charged with cocaine possession with intent to supply and criminal property possession (namely the seized cash).

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to both counts at Maidstone Crown Court and was sentenced to two years and eleven months in prison on Monday, January 23, 2023. His car and the cash seized were also forfeited.

‘Another dealer who has brought misery to the streets of west Kent towns is quite rightly starting a prison sentence,’ said Maidstone CID Investigator Amanda Lissenden.

‘Our local police officers are unwavering in their efforts to apprehend these criminals and, as demonstrated in this case, will conduct extensive searches to find their drugs – wherever they may be hidden.’

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Acton murder: A 23-year-old aspiring rapper has been identified and photographed after...

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are requesting your assistance in...

Trio in court after anti-social behaviour orgy

A robber who targeted an elderly man in broad daylight has been...

A man driving a white van is said to have slowed down...

Charges after bank card theft

Man arrested after 19-year-old is stabbed in Faversham

One man hospitalised after South Norwood Blaze

The suspects fled with the victim’s phone, leaving him in critical condition...

Since Leah was discovered in an address at Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton...

A 16-year-old girl held a ‘gun’ to the head of a Police...

Please report any sightings of Chardonnay, 15, and London, 13, they have...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More