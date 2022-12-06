Toni Crews, 30, from Kent died of a rare form of cancer in 2020 and donated her body to Brighton and Sussex Medical School

Toni agreed to have her body dissected in public before her tragic death, becoming the first person to waive their anonymity for the dissection.

Her dissection was the subject of a new Channel 4 documentary, with her decision directly benefiting over 1,000 students.

“This gave us a wonderful opportunity for students in allied health as well as medical students to learn about what happens inside the body,” said Professor Claire Smith, who led the dissection at the BSMS. In Toni’s case, we worked with her family to ensure that they were aware of what was going to happen and that they were involved in every step of carrying out Toni’s wishes.

“Body donation is an incredible act. We must educate the next generation of medical and allied healthcare professionals. Once qualified, we must assist them in continuing to learn and pushing the boundaries of medicine. This could be accomplished by developing new surgical techniques, life-saving interventions, or expanding our understanding of our bodies.

“If, as a result of this documentary, one more person visits a doctor to double-check a symptom, or one more young person is inspired to pursue a career in medicine or science, I believe Toni’s wishes will have been fulfilled.”

The dissections were filmed for the documentary My Dead Body and will be shown alongside Toni’s footage.

Toni, who was diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer in 2016, had been using her Instagram page to raise awareness of her disease.

After having a tumour removed, she was told in 2018 that her cancer had returned and spread.

Toni wore an eyepatch after having her eye removed to help fight cancer.

Brighton and Sussex Medical School was the first to be granted a public display licence to display body parts, allowing the documentary to be made. They received the licence in 2019.

One medical student commented on the dissection, saying, “Her brave and selfless act of allowing me this amazing opportunity will never be forgotten and has truly made me a better nurse and person.” Thank you a lot.”

“Working with Toni has been a privilege,” said another. A truly wonderful lady who has selflessly assisted students in learning about metastatic cancer and human dissection. It has been an honour to have her in our care. I am grateful not only for this learning opportunity, but also for the gratitude I have for life as a result of working with her.”

My Dead Body aired on Channel 4 at 10 p.m. on Monday, December 5.