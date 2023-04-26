Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Top discount stores to sell best-selling smoky and spicy cheeses

The UK’s number one smoky cheese and the UK’s leading spicy cheese will be available to buy from one of the country’s top discount stores from 1 May.

The multi-award-winning Applewood and Mexicana Slices will be launching in Home Bargains stores across the UK from 1 May for a four-week period.

Talking about the new listing, Ffion Davies, Senior Brand Manager for Applewood, and Mexicana, said: “We are really pleased to secure a listing for Applewood and Mexicana Slices in Home Bargains for the first time. With the cost-of-living crisis impacting on household budgets up and down the country, it’s great to know that shoppers in discount stores such as Home Bargains will be able to have access to our award-winning cheeses.”

Applewood is the UK’s number one smoky cheese and is made using traditional Cheddar, with a delicate smoky flavour and a lovely smooth texture, all finished with a dusting of paprika for good measure. Applewood was also the first dairy cheese to launch in a plant-based format, with Applewood Vegan now available to buy in block, grated and slices format in supermarkets across the UK.

Mexicana Slices is the UK’s number one spicy cheese and is made from British, high quality cheddar cheese with a warming blend of 14 Mexican spices plus an abundance of red and green bell peppers and jalapeño chilli peppers.

Applewood and Mexicana Slices will be available to buy from Home Bargains stores across the UK from 1 May.

