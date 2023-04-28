Totton hit-and-run suspect sentenced to more than seven years in prison

Friday, April 28, 2023
Friday, April 28, 2023

Following a hit-and-run incident in Totton last year, a 22-year-old man was sentenced to more than seven years in jail. Joshua James Wallace, of no fixed residence, was involved in an incident on Totton High Street on September 30, 2022, when his Ford Focus collided with a pedestrian before fleeing the scene.
As a result of the incident, the victim, a man in his 30s, sustained major injuries to his head and ribs. The vehicle used in the hit-and-run was discovered by officers at a junkyard in the Northam region, where it was being dismantled. Wallace had previously sold the vehicle to another individual on the day of the hit and run.
Wallace was arrested early the next morning and pleaded guilty to Section 18 – causing grievous bodily harm with intent – during a hearing at Southampton Crown Court on January 19, 2023. Wallace was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison at Southampton Crown Court yesterday (April 26). He was also sentenced to an extra three years and six months on probation.

