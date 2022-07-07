Baby P received 60 visits from social workers, police, and health professionals over an eight-month period, causing outrage.

Connelly was granted parole in 2013, but was returned to prison just two years later for violating her parole terms.

Dominic Raab, Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary, stated, “Tracey Connelly’s cruelty was pure evil, which is why I strongly opposed her release.”

“Her release demonstrates why the Parole Board requires fundamental reform, including a ministerial block, to protect the public and keep dangerous offenders off our streets.”