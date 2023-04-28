Tracker activation leads to trio’s arrest in Queenborough

Friday, April 28, 2023
by uknip247

Three suspects have been arrested by officers searching for a stolen car in Queenborough. At around 5.15pm on Thursday 27 April 2023, Kent Police patrols were alerted to the activation of a tracker on a Range Rover, following its theft in Essex.

A search was commenced in the Rushenden Road area and a different Range Rover was located inside an industrial unit. Enquiries identified the partially stripped vehicle had been reported stolen from London.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of theft and taken into custody. A third suspect who had left the scene on the arrival of patrols was detained a short time later. Following a further search, the initial vehicle with the activated tracker was recovered from inside another unit. 

The detained men, two from Maidstone and the third from Kings Lynn, Norfolk, were taken into custody and an investigation is underway. 

