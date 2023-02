Police called after a ‘threat to jump’ on the Tower Bridge.



Due to concerns for a person’s safety, police have closed Tower Bridge in both directions in central London.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Around 8.20 p.m., the City of London Police tweeted, “Tower Bridge is closed in both directions for both pedestrians and traffic while our officers deal with an incident; please find alternate routes.”

The Samaritans can be reached for free at 116 123 or jo@samaritans.org.