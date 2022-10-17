Essex Police are at the scene and managing the incident. National Highway Traffic Officers are assisting with traffic management.

There are long delays of 60 minutes on the approach to this incident with 3 miles of congestion on the approach.

Officers are currently working to resolve a situation which has caused us to close the #QEIIBridge at the #DartfordCrossing.

They received a report shortly before 3.50am today (Monday 17 October) that two people had climbed onto the bridge and are currently at height.

The bridge has been closed while we resolve the incident which we will do as quickly and as safely for all involved.

It does mean that we have had to close the bridge to traffic, but a diversion is going to be put in place through the tunnel.

This is likely to cause delays throughout this morning and this incident may take some time to resolve due to the complexities of safely getting people down from height.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.