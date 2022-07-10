Emergency services, including 2 ambulances, are at the scene. Delays are now almost 1 hour above average, with 6 miles of congestion being reported at the scene. Officers from Kent Police are also at the scene.

The collision is very near Harriestham. Some drivers have opted to come off the M20 in an attempt to avoid the closure and use the A20 which this also now at a standstill towards Maidstone.

Drivers also facing more delays on the M25: Traffic is held on #A282 southbound #Dartford Crossing due to a car fire/oil spill on the Queen Elizabeth 2 Bridge. Emergency services, inc. Fire/Rescue are at the scene. Delays building on #M25 clockwise, now 30 minutes, with just over 3 miles of congestion on the approach.

Kent Police have been approached for comment