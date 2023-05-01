Monday, May 1, 2023
Monday, May 1, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Tragedy has struck in Lechlade-on-Thames as a body has been found in the search for a teenager who went missing in the River Thames on Sunday night

Tragedy has struck in Lechlade-on-Thames as a body has been found in the search for a teenager who went missing in the River Thames on Sunday night

by uknip247
Tragedy Has Struck In Lechlade-on-thames As A Body Has Been Found In The Search For A Teenager Who Went Missing In The River Thames On Sunday Night

Police were contacted at around 10pm after the 17-year-old boy failed to resurface after entering the water.

The boy had been part of a group of five people who had been at the location together on Sunday night, and some had entered the water to try and find him.

Unfortunately, the boy did not resurface, and a search and rescue operation was initiated.

The National Police Air Service, Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, Severn Area Rescue Association, and Wiltshire Search & Rescue were all involved in the search. Officers were seen searching the water and park with torches, and a helicopter was seen circling above the area.

Despite continued searches on Monday, a body was recovered from the river by specialist police divers from Avon and Somerset Police. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but the boy’s next of kin have been informed.

Gloucestershire Constabulary has expressed their condolences to the boy’s family and friends during this difficult time. The death is currently not being treated as suspicious.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Brixton Murder Live: Investigation launched after Woman is stabbed to death in Brixton Bloodbath

The two-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Shaquil Barrett drowned in the family’s pool and was pronounced dead on Sunday after being taken...

Officers investigating an incident during which a member of rail staff was punched have released CCTV images of a suspect

Two men, aged 42 and 27, have been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences after a warrant was carried out in Glasgow.

The recent cyberattack on Capita, the UK’s largest outsourcer, has prompted the Pensions Regulator to urge hundreds of pension funds to check whether their...

A fire has broken out on Spray Street in Woolwich, South East London this morning, leaving smoke billowing for miles around

Police are appealing for the public’s help in reuniting a man with his stolen trombone in Buckinghamshire

Police have been granted a Magistrates’ extension to allow officers extra time to detain a man in connection with a murder in Bodmin that...

Motorbike rider killed in A21 Pembury Collision

Family members taking on vulnerable children to receive better legal support

MOD Gibraltar contributes to the HM The King’s Coronation

The new inspector in charge of neighbourhood policing has vowed to engage with the public as his team continues the fight against serious crime...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.