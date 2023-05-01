Tragedy has struck in Lechlade-on-Thames as a body has been found in the search for a teenager who went missing in the River Thames on Sunday night

Police were contacted at around 10pm after the 17-year-old boy failed to resurface after entering the water.

The boy had been part of a group of five people who had been at the location together on Sunday night, and some had entered the water to try and find him.

Unfortunately, the boy did not resurface, and a search and rescue operation was initiated.

The National Police Air Service, Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, Severn Area Rescue Association, and Wiltshire Search & Rescue were all involved in the search. Officers were seen searching the water and park with torches, and a helicopter was seen circling above the area.

Despite continued searches on Monday, a body was recovered from the river by specialist police divers from Avon and Somerset Police. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but the boy’s next of kin have been informed.

Gloucestershire Constabulary has expressed their condolences to the boy’s family and friends during this difficult time. The death is currently not being treated as suspicious.