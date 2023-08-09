Tragedy in Malvern: Elderly Woman Fatally Struck by Car, Ongoing Investigation

A devastating incident unfolded on Tuesday afternoon when a red Fiat 500 veered onto the pavement, striking six pedestrians, including an elderly woman, on Church Street in Malvern, Worcestershire the woman, who sustained critical injuries in the collision, tragically lost her life despite immediate medical attention. The incident occurred shortly after 12:00pm.

West Mercia Police reported that the elderly woman was rushed to the hospital following the accident, but her injuries proved fatal. Authorities have identified her but are withholding her name until her family has been informed.

The driver of the red Fiat 500 remained at the scene, cooperating fully with Police who are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Among the other victims, two women are currently hospitalised due to the crash. Fortunately, their injuries are not deemed to be severe. Three additional individuals sustained minor injuries and were treated on-site before being discharged.

Sergeant Liam Bennet of the West Mercia Police expressed the urgency of their ongoing inquiry. He stated, “We’re working hard to understand what happened and how the car came to mount the pavement and strike the pedestrians. While our investigation continues, I would ask people to avoid speculating about what happened.”

Authorities are urging anyone who may possess information pertinent to the incident or who might have dashcam footage of the events leading up to the tragedy to come forward. Members of the public can provide assistance by contacting the police force.