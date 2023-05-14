Tragedy Strikes as 15-Year-Old Boy Dies in Thetford Collision

Police Appeal for Witnesses to Aid Investigation

A devastating collision in Thetford yesterday claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy, prompting an urgent appeal from the police for witnesses to come forward with information. The incident occurred on London Road at the pedestrian crossing next to Icknield Way at approximately 11:45 a.m. The collision involved a white Hyundai Ioniq travelling from the town centre towards the A11 and a pedestrian.

Upon receiving the emergency call, a swift response was mounted, with multiple emergency services, including the air ambulance, rushing to the scene. Despite their best efforts, the teenager succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Norfolk Police are now seeking the assistance of the public in shedding light on the circumstances leading up to the collision. They are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have seen either the vehicle or the pedestrian before the tragic event unfolded.

In addition, investigators are urging individuals who were travelling in the area at the time and may possess relevant dash-cam footage to come forward. The footage could provide valuable insights into the moments leading up to the collision.

Authorities are urging potential witnesses or anyone with information to contact Norfolk Police at 101 or email sciu@norfolk.police.uk. When reaching out, individuals are asked to request contact with the Serious Collision Investigation Unit and quote incident reference 132 of 13 May.

The news of the teenager’s untimely death has sent shockwaves through the local community, leaving family, friends, and neighbours grief-stricken. As investigations into the collision continue, the police are committed to uncovering the facts surrounding the tragic incident.

With the help of witnesses and any available evidence, the Serious Collision Investigation Unit aims to piece together the events leading up to the collision, in the hopes of bringing clarity to the grieving family and ensuring that all relevant factors are considered.

The loss of a young life in such circumstances serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for vigilance by all road users. Authorities are reiterating the significance of responsible driving and pedestrian awareness to prevent similar accidents from occurring in the future.

Updates on the investigation will be provided as additional information becomes available. The cooperation of the public in providing any relevant details or footage is greatly appreciated as the police work diligently to uncover the truth behind this tragic incident.