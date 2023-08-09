Tragedy Strikes as Boat Capsizes off Tunisia: 41 Feared Dead

In a heart-wrenching incident that has sent shockwaves across the Mediterranean, a boat carrying migrants from Tunisia capsized, with 41 people feared dead. Italian state RAI television reported the grim news, citing accounts from four survivors who were rescued and brought to land on Wednesday.

The four survivors were initially saved by the Maltese-flagged bulk carrier Rimona, located in the treacherous waters of the Straits of Sicily. Following the rescue, they were transferred to the Italian coastguard, who transported them to the Sicilian island of Lampedusa.

The ill-fated journey began when the boat set sail from Tunisia’s Sfax on Thursday morning. Tragically, it capsized and sank just a few hours into its voyage, leading to the devastating loss of life, as recounted by the survivors.

Lampedusa, a small island situated closer to Africa than the Italian mainland, has witnessed a consistent influx of migrants attempting the perilous journey across the Mediterranean. Human smugglers exploit the island’s proximity to both continents, often leading to overcrowding at its migrant holding centre.

Alessandra Filograno, the spokesperson for the Italian Red Cross, confirmed the arrival of the four survivors at the Lampedusa centre on Wednesday. The survivors, comprising two men, a woman, and an unaccompanied minor, arrived from Ivory Coast and Guinea. However, Filograno had limited additional information to share.

While the sources ANSA and RAI did not attribute their information, both outlets reported that the survivors revealed a harrowing truth. The survivors attested to the loss of 41 lives, including the tragic deaths of three children.

This summer has witnessed a series of shipwrecks involving smugglers’ vessels departing from Tunisia, en route to Italy. According to data from the Italian interior ministry, over 93,000 undocumented individuals have arrived in Italy through the Mediterranean Sea this year alone, more than double the figures recorded during the same period in 2022.

The nationalities of those arriving are diverse, with prominent numbers hailing from Guinea, Ivory Coast, Egypt, and Tunisia. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, known for her right-wing government and the inclusion of the anti-migration League party, has urged the European Union to collaborate in compelling Tunisia to take action against smuggling operations. Despite these efforts, the boats persistently set off, highlighting the gravity of the ongoing crisis and the complexities involved in addressing it.