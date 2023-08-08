Tragedy Strikes as Eight-Year-Old Boy Dies in Lincolnshire Road Crash

A heartbreaking incident unfolded near Kirton Lindsey in Lincolnshire, as an eight-year-old boy lost his life following a road crash. The collision involved a grey Mercedes and a white Mitsubishi, which collided on the B1398, at the junction with the B1205, at approximately 1.15pm on Monday.

Tragedy struck when the young boy, whose identity has not been disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The incident also left several other individuals with minor injuries, underscoring the devastating impact of the collision.

The Lincolnshire Police swiftly responded to the scene, providing assistance to those affected by the crash. The boy’s family is receiving support from specialised officers during this harrowing time, as they grapple with the unimaginable loss of their loved one.

A spokesperson from the Lincolnshire Police conveyed the department’s plea for cooperation from the public in their ongoing investigation. The authorities are actively seeking witnesses to the accident and any available dashcam footage that could provide crucial insights into the sequence of events leading up to the tragic collision.

In a statement, the spokesperson emphasised the importance of gathering all available information to comprehensively understand the circumstances surrounding the crash.