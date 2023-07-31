Tragedy Strikes Kryvyi Rig: Russian Missile Attack Claims Lives of Four, Including Child

A devastating Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rig on Monday has left at least four people dead, including a 10-year-old child, and 53 others injured. The heart-wrenching incident occurred just after 9:00 am, when two missiles struck close to the city center, wreaking havoc and causing immense grief among residents.

Sergiy Lysak, the head of the military administration for the Dnipropetrovsk region, reported the death toll on Telegram, stating, “There’s already four dead in Kryvyi Rig.” Among the victims were a 10-year-old girl and her 45-year-old mother, as confirmed by Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city’s military administration, in televised comments. Additionally, two men lost their lives in the horrific attack.

The tragic incident unfolded as one of the missiles hit a nine-storey apartment block, causing part of the building to collapse while the rubble was being cleared. The emergency ministry expressed concerns that several people might still be trapped under the debris. The impact of the strike left a gaping hole in the building’s facade, destroying apartments on multiple floors and triggering a fire.

Firefighters worked diligently to contain the blaze, utilising a cherry-picker crane to direct jets of water at the inferno. As rescue efforts intensified, the city’s residents grappled with the unimaginable loss of their loved ones.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has a personal connection to Kryvyi Rig as he was born and raised there, condemned the attack, expressing deep sorrow for the loss of innocent lives. He stated, “Russians are continuing to terrorise peaceful cities and people,” highlighting the growing concern over the devastating impact of these indiscriminate missile strikes.

In addition to the residential block, the missiles also hit a crossroads and an educational building, causing further destruction and casualties. The second damaged structure was part of the Kryvyi Rig Professional College of the National University of Economics and Management.

This tragic event comes on the heels of another missile attack last month, in which a five-storey apartment building in the city was destroyed, resulting in the deaths of 12 people. The continuous assaults have heightened tensions and fear among the city’s population, leaving them grappling with the grim reality of living in a war-torn region.