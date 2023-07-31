Tragedy Strikes: North London Mum-of-10 Dies in Horror Crash on French Motorway

In a devastating accident on the A26 motorway near Lens, Northern France, at least three people, including a mother-of-10 from North London, lost their lives on Sunday evening. The incident left several children among the casualties, according to police reports.

The victim has been identified locally as Miriam Posen, a mum-of-ten from Stamford Hill. Reports indicate that Mrs. Posen was travelling with several family members in a van at the time of the collision. Her husband, a respected local rabbi, was also among those seriously injured. Tragically, a 75-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man lost their lives in the accident as well.

An emergency services spokesperson revealed the harrowing details, stating, “Three people are dead and dozens injured, including many children. A van with a British family of seven people on board was one of the three vehicles involved in the crash. A 40-year-old British woman died instantly, along with two others travelling in another vehicle. The other passengers – aged between six and 48 – were taken to hospitals in Cambrai and Arras.”

Among those critically injured was a 14-year-old boy, who remained in intensive care along with other victims on Monday morning. The tragic collision occurred shortly after 6 pm on Sunday, between the towns of Neuville-Saint-Vaast and Thélus.

A second vehicle involved in the crash carried four people, including the other woman and a man who lost their lives. The other two passengers in this car were a 14-year-old boy and a 79-year-old man, both in critical condition.

The third vehicle in the accident was a car carrying four passengers, three of whom were children aged between six and 33. The section of the A26 motorway was closed until late into the night on Sunday, as six emergency medical teams and around 60 firefighters rushed to the scene to provide aid and rescue the victims.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the tragic accident. The incident occurred during the peak holiday season when thousands of British drivers make their way across the Channel to Europe. The UK Foreign Office has been notified and may provide further updates and assistance.

This heart-wrenching accident has left the community devastated, mourning the loss of Miriam Posen and others while praying for the recovery of those injured. As investigations continue, authorities will strive to uncover the factors behind the collision, hoping to prevent such tragedies in the future.