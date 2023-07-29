Tragedy Strikes: Passenger Boat Capsizes in Philippine Lake, 23 Dead, 6 Missing

A small passenger boat tragically capsized in Laguna Lake, near the Philippine capital, on Thursday afternoon, leaving at least 23 people dead and six others missing, according to rescuers. The accident occurred just hours after Typhoon Doksuri had passed over the northern Philippines.

The wooden boat was on its regular journey from the municipality of Binangonan to the island of Talim in the middle of the lake when disaster struck. A coastguard statement revealed that the boat encountered strong winds, causing panic among the passengers, who rushed to one side of the vessel, leading to its capsizing.

Coastguard spokesman Rear Admiral Armando Balilo clarified that the boat had received clearance to sail, and there was no storm in the area at the time of the incident. However, the unexpected gusts of wind proved fatal.

Rescue operations immediately commenced, with responders retrieving 23 bodies from the water. Fortunately, 40 survivors were rescued from the accident.

Eyewitnesses recounted the horrifying scene, with Binangonan resident Frederic Sison describing the boat sinking right before their eyes while it was en route to the island. Distressing video footage shared by the coastguard showed a man standing on the boat’s hull, which was lying on its side, desperately calling for help, while rescuers in small boats circled to assist.

Additional footage depicted the rescue efforts in action, with two rescuers leaning from the side of a boat to retrieve an unconscious person from the calm waters. On the shore, anxious onlookers witnessed the frantic rescue operation, capturing the tragedy on their mobile phones.

Despite the devastating incident, rescuers continued their search for the six individuals still missing, scouring the lake to find any signs of survivors.

Boats in the region, including wooden outriggers and passenger ferries, had been ordered to remain ashore earlier in the week due to gale warnings as Typhoon Doksuri intensified the southwest monsoon. However, the small passenger boat’s departure seemed to have been given the all-clear at the time of the accident.