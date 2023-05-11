Saturday, May 13, 2023
Tragedy struck in Sussex on Wednesday evening as a collision between a Skoda Fabia and a Renault Clio claimed the lives of two individuals and left two others with life-threatening injuries

The emergency services were alerted to the incident on Stane Street in Billingshurst at approximately 9:10 pm. The driver of the Skoda, a 22-year-old man from Dorking, and the passenger of the Renault, a 19-year-old woman from Carshalton, sadly lost their lives in the crash.

The sole passenger of the Skoda, a 23-year-old man from Dorking, and the driver of the Renault, a 19-year-old woman from Billingshurst, were both rushed to the hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening. Specialist officers are providing support to their next of kin, who have been notified about the tragic incident.

Sergeant Ian Foxton expressed his condolences, saying, “This is a tragic incident, and I would like to express my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those involved.”

An ongoing investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the collision. Sussex Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, has information about the events leading up to it, or possesses relevant dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward and assist with their inquiries. Reports can be made online or via the non-emergency number 101, quoting Operation Select.

