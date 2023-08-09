Tragic Car Crash in Friston: Woman Killed, Investigation Underway

A 21-year-old woman from Friston has died after her car crashed near the Pevensey Bay Holiday Park on Monday night.

The woman, who has not been named, was driving on Eastbourne Road when her vehicle left the road and collided with a tree at around 11.50pm.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The passenger, a 22-year-old man from Eastbourne, escaped with minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The police are investigating the cause of the crash and have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

They have asked anyone with information to email [email protected] quoting Operation Ceramic.

The woman’s family have been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers.