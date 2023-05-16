Tragic Collision on M66 Claims Life of Pregnant Woman, Leaving Children Injured

A devastating collision on the M66 in Bury has led to the untimely death of Frankie Jules-Hough, a pregnant woman, and has left her two sons and nephew seriously injured. The community has been left in shock and mourning following the tragic incident, which occurred on Saturday at around 3.10pm

Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, had been fighting for her life in the hospital since the accident. Unfortunately, her injuries were too severe, and she tragically passed away. The loss of Frankie, who was pregnant at the time of the collision, has left the community deeply saddened.

The crash also resulted in severe injuries to Frankie Jules-Hough’s nine-year-old son, Tommy, and her four-year-old nephew, Tobias Spencer. Both children are currently receiving medical treatment for their injuries. Additionally, Frankie’s two-year-old son, Rocky, was also injured but is expected to make a full recovery.

In connection with the collision, Adil Iqbal, a 22-year-old from Accrington, has been charged with multiple offences. During his appearance at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday, lawyers confirmed the tragic passing of Frankie Jules-Hough. Adil Iqbal is facing charges of causing death by dangerous driving, as well as two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, relating to Tommy and Tobias.

Robin Lynch, the prosecutor, shared in court that Frankie Jules-Hough had been driving a car with three children at the time of the collision. He somberly stated, “The driver is now deceased.” Adil Iqbal, dressed in a grey tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his name and address during the hearing.

District Judge James Hatton refused the application for bail and ordered that Adil Iqbal be remanded in custody until the next hearing, which is scheduled for June 19. The court proceedings serve as a sombre reminder of the devastating consequences that dangerous driving can have on innocent lives and families.

The local community is mourning the loss of Frankie Jules-Hough and sending their heartfelt condolences to her family, who are now facing the heartbreaking reality of life without their beloved mother and sister. As the legal process unfolds, it is hoped that justice will be served for Frankie and that her sons and nephew can recover from their injuries with the support and love of their community.