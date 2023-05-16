Tragic Fall from East London Tower Block Leaves Man Dead

A devastating incident unfolded in East London as a 26-year-old man fell to his death from the 39th floor of a tower block in Canary Wharf. Emergency services responded to the scene on Marsh Wall around 10pm last night (Monday, May 15), but the man was pronounced dead by medics.

While the police have stated that the death is not being treated as suspicious, an investigation into the tragic incident is ongoing. The identity of the man has not been released by the Police.

In a statement, Met police said they were appealing to anyone with information to come forward. They confirmed that the man fell from the 39th floor of the building on Marsh Wall, E14. The statement further mentioned the collaborative efforts of the police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) in responding to the incident.

Although the death is not considered suspicious, the police’s criminal investigation department continues to examine the circumstances surrounding the tragic fall. A crime scene has been established, and road closures are in effect. However, the authorities are working diligently to reopen the road as soon as possible to minimize disruption to local residents and businesses.

The statement concluded by urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the police by dialling 101 and quoting the reference CAD 7809/15May23.