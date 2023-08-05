Weather where you are

Tragic Incident in Brentford: 22-Year-Old Man Killed in Car Crash

Tragic Incident in Brentford: 22-Year-Old Man Killed in Car Crash
A tragic incident occurred in Brentford early on August 5, where a 22-year-old man lost his life after being involved in a crash with a car. The collision took place at the junction of Brook Lane North and the A4 Great West Road at around 3.50 am.

At the time of the accident, officers were already at the scene dealing with an unrelated matter when they discovered the pedestrian who had been hit by a car. The authorities quickly called in London Ambulance Service crews and an air ambulance to provide medical assistance.

Despite the valiant efforts of the emergency services, the young man succumbed to his injuries, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The police have already informed his next of kin about the devastating news.

The driver of the car involved in the crash did not flee the scene but stayed to cooperate with the authorities. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are leading the investigation into the cause of the accident. As part of their efforts, road closures have been put in place to allow for thorough enquiries.

The Metropolitan Police is urging any witnesses who may have seen the crash or have dash-cam footage of the incident to come forward and assist with their investigation. They can call the police via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference CAD 1090/5 Aug.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

As the investigation continues, authorities hope that gathering more information from witnesses and possible dash-cam footage will help shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic collision.

