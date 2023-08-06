Tragic Incident in Burnley: Baby Falls from Window, Urgent Investigation Underway

A tragic incident unfolded in Burnley when a one-year-old baby boy fell from a second-storey window, sustaining serious injuries. The child was swiftly airlifted to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

The incident occurred outside a residence on Heap Street, where several people who witnessed the fall rushed to help the injured baby. Police are now urging these individuals to come forward as they play a crucial role in the ongoing investigation.

Authorities are currently looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine how the tragic fall occurred. Detective Inspector Mark Saunders expressed his concern for the family and emphasized the importance of obtaining information from the eyewitnesses to gain a comprehensive understanding of what transpired.

DI Saunders said, “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the family at this distressing time. We know following the incident, there were people who thankfully stopped to help. We’re really keen to identify those individuals and speak to them to find out what happened.”

The baby’s welfare remains the top priority, and investigators are working diligently to uncover the facts and circumstances leading to the fall. As part of the investigation, authorities will be speaking to witnesses, examining the scene, and gathering any available evidence.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of child safety measures, particularly when residing in properties with multiple storeys. Parents and guardians are urged to ensure that windows and balconies are appropriately secured, especially in homes where young children are present.

In such cases, window safety restrictors or guards can provide an extra layer of protection to prevent accidents like this from occurring. Additionally, constant supervision and childproofing measures throughout the household can significantly reduce the risk of accidents and injuries involving young children.

As the investigation continues, the community of Burnley stands in solidarity with the affected family, offering thoughts and prayers for the well-being and recovery of the injured child. Authorities are also encouraging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and provide any relevant details that may aid in the investigation.

The police are urging witnesses or anyone with information to contact Burnley Police Station or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously. The cooperation and support of the public are crucial in ensuring a thorough investigation and providing the family with the answers they seek during this distressing time.