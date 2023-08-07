Weather

Tragic Incident on Challenging Aonach Eagach Ridge: Search and Recovery Operation

Three hillwalkers have tragically lost their lives in Glencoe after failing to return from their hike

The group was reported missing on Saturday night, prompting emergency services to conduct a search and rescue operation on the Aonach Eagach ridge.

The challenging Aonach Eagach ridge, located in Glencoe, Scotland, is renowned for its narrowness, making it one of the most demanding ridges to traverse on the British mainland. The ridge requires experienced scrambling abilities to cross safely.

During the extensive search, the bodies of the three hillwalkers were discovered, and the recovery operation involved a collaborative effort by Police Scotland, HM Coastguard, the RAF, and Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team.

The Aonach Eagach ridge spans approximately six miles and boasts two Munro summits – Sgorr nam Fiannaidh, towering at 3,175 feet, and Meall Dearg, reaching 3,124 feet in height.

Police Scotland has stated that the deaths do not appear to be suspicious, and there are no indications of foul play involved. A report on the incident will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks and challenges faced by hillwalkers and climbers exploring the rugged beauty of Scotland’s Highland landscapes. Authorities and mountain rescue teams continue to work diligently to ensure the safety of adventurers, urging hikers and climbers to be well-prepared and mindful of the potential hazards in the mountain

