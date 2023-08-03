A tragic incident occurred in Walton-le-Dale, Lancashire when a police dog turned on its handler during a search for a missing person. The police dog, named PD Jax, became aggressive and attacked the handler, causing serious injuries. In response to the situation, further patrols, including armed officers, rushed to the scene in an attempt to restrain the Belgian Malinois.

Despite their efforts, the situation escalated, and PD Jax remained a threat to both the handler and the public. As a result, the difficult decision was made to take action to prevent further harm. Armed officers shot and killed PD Jax to protect those present at the scene.

During the incident, the police dog handler suffered a serious injury to her upper leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The injured officer is currently receiving full support from Lancashire Police as she undergoes treatment and recovery.

Superintendent Hassan Khan from Lancashire Police expressed the challenging nature of the decision made by the officers, emphasising that the safety of officers and the public is of paramount importance. He acknowledged the highly skilled work performed by police dogs like PD Jax but noted that, like any dog, they can present a danger in certain circumstances.

The loss of PD Jax has left the police force and the public devastated, as police dogs are widely loved and respected for their contributions to the Police. Superintendent Hassan Khan extended his thoughts and condolences to the injured officer and emphasized the support she is receiving during this difficult time.

As the community mourns the loss of PD Jax, the incident serves as a reminder of the risks and challenges faced by police officers and their canine counterparts in the line of duty.