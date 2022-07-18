At 11.45 a.m., police were called to reports of a 16-year-old boy in critical condition in Bray Lake, Maidenhead, after a friend raised the alarm.

With colleagues from Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service, Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, and the National Police Air Service, a rapid response and widespread search of the lake began (NPAS).

Tragically, the body of a boy was discovered shortly after 1.30pm, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is an absolute tragedy in which a young boy has died after getting into difficulty in the water of Bray Lake,” said Superintendent Michael Greenwood, the LPA Commander for Windsor & Maidenhead.

“The boy’s next of kin have been notified, and they are being offered assistance during this extremely difficult and traumatic time.”

“My thoughts, and those of all of us at Thames Valley Police, are with the boy’s family and friends, and we would appreciate it if their privacy could be respected.”