Trainee Detectives Take a Step Closer to Their Dream Job at Nottinghamshire Police

Nottinghamshire Police’s newest group of trainee detectives has made significant progress towards their goal as they completed the initial phase of their fast-track training. The police force, eager to bolster its detective numbers, has recently taken measures to streamline the recruitment and qualification process for aspiring investigators.

Through the Fast Track to Detective scheme, designed to provide suitably qualified civilian staff with a swift and direct pathway into the police service, the latest cohort of recruits graduated on Friday, May 19, 2023. Traditionally, these individuals would have been required to serve two years in uniformed response roles before being eligible to apply for detective positions. However, after completing a ten-week basic training course to become police officers, they will now embark on approximately ten months in response roles to gain valuable hands-on experience.

Following this period, they will be assigned to specialist Criminal Investigation Department (CID) teams where they will contribute to investigations involving serious assaults, burglaries, robberies, fraud, drug offenses, and sexual crimes. By successfully completing national exams and demonstrating their skills in a range of investigations, they will qualify as full-time police detectives.

For PC Bethany Revill, this course brings her one step closer to achieving her lifelong ambition of becoming a full-time detective. The 24-year-old expressed her excitement, stating, “I’ve wanted to be a detective for as long as I can remember. Literally, that’s all I’ve ever wanted to do. Even when I was young, I told my parents I wanted to be a detective because I loved the Nancy Drew books. I even asked for a magnifying glass for my birthday so I could pretend to be a detective! It’s amazing that my dream is now coming true.”

PC Revill, who previously worked in Nottinghamshire’s Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH), revealed that her desire to secure justice for victims motivated her decision to apply for the detective role. She said, “I don’t think there’s a feeling like it. Being able to help a victim and ensure no one else becomes a victim because you’ve helped put a dangerous individual behind bars is what makes the role of a detective so rewarding.”

Another graduate, PC Denise Fenton, also passed the course on Friday. The 41-year-old, who joined Nottinghamshire Police in 2020 as a civil orders officer, applied for the fast-track program due to her confidence in possessing the necessary skills to become a detective. Her reputation for delving deeper and seeking the truth during her previous work in the probation service inspired her career transition.

Reflecting on her decision, PC Fenton shared, “I’m really happy I joined. I’ve been so well-supported, and even though I’m in my 40s, the organization has always been willing to discuss my personal development and ensure my skills are put to best use.”

Inspector David Booler, who oversees training at Nottinghamshire Police, highlighted that the fast-track course enables civilian staff with transferable skills, knowledge, and experience to become detectives. He emphasized the force’s commitment to nurturing talented investigators and breaking down potential barriers to their application.

Core Trainer Rob Wilson, a former neighborhood inspector who rejoined the force to assist new recruits, congratulated the Fast Track to Detective cohort on completing their initial training. He expressed confidence in their abilities to investigate serious and captivating crimes while working alongside skilled colleagues. Wilson concluded by stating, “They will derive immense satisfaction from supporting victims and bringing offenders to justice. I look forward to witnessing their career development.”

Nottinghamshire Police’s dedication to expanding its pool of detectives and facilitating alternative routes into investigative roles