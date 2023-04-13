Travel Lodge hotel in South East London evacuated after suspect package was found

A’suspicious item’ prompted Met Police officers to evacuate a South London location this afternoon (Thursday, April 13). Buildings in the vicinity of Newington Causeway, near the intersection of Elephant and Castle, have been evacuated. The object is no longer thought to be suspicious.

A number of police cars and a police cordons were put in place following the scare.

A’suspicious item’ was discovered at The Travel Lodge hotel in Newington Causeway we can now reveal.

The London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade have also arrived.

“Police are evacuating buildings around an area of #ElephantAndCastle along Newington Causeway,” one witness wrote. There is no explanation at this time. #SE1 #Southwark.”

“Police cordons placed down Gaunt Street, Southwark Bridge Road, Newington Causeway, and Elephant & Castle,” another added. “What exactly is going on?”