Travel to the United States has been advised against after Tyre Nichols was beaten to death by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee.

In the aftermath of the 29-year-old FedEx worker’s death, the Foreign Offices issued new warnings to travellers to be on the lookout for ‘violent’ protests.

A sickening video was released this week showing five police officers assaulting Tyre during a traffic stop on January 7. They can be seen kicking him in the head and spraying him with pepper spray. He was left unable to sit up while the officers stood around doing nothing to help him. Tyre died three days later, on January 10, in a hospital.

The five officers, all of whom are African-American, have been fired and charged with murder and other offences. Lawyers for Tyre’s family said the officers acted like a “pack of wolves” and beat him “like a human piñata”.

Demonstrations have already erupted across the country in response to President Joe Biden’s call for peaceful protest. “I join Mr Nichols’ family in calling for peaceful protest,” he said. On Friday, January 27, the White House met with mayors from several of the country’s largest cities to plan marches. Georgia’s Republican governor has also declared a state of emergency.

In light of instability, new Foreign Office advice says: “Protests are commonplace across the USA, some of which can become violent. Following the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, there is a possibility of increased protests across the United States.

“Different jurisdictions may introduce curfews or emergency orders – you should follow the guidance and instructions of local authorities. If you do attend any peaceful protests, you should be aware of your surroundings, move away if there are signs of trouble, and obey local authorities.”