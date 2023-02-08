Police are looking for a sixth suspect after five people were arrested following a shockingly violent fight outside a school

At around 2.30pm on Monday, police were called to a mass assault on a single girl outside Thomas Knyvett College in Ashford, Surrey, where they discovered the teenage victim injured.

For their roles in the attack, a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man have all been arrested.

A 15-year-old girl is also wanted and on the run as a sixth perpetrator. She was aware that police were looking for her, according to police.

A horrific video of the fight has gone viral, showing a gang of people hitting and kicking the victim while she lies on the floor.

Throughout the fight, adult voices can be heard encouraging the fight and giving instructions on how to harm the teenager.

At the end of the fight, when teachers from the school emerge onto the pavement, strands of her hair are visible on the floor.

‘We are aware that this incident will have caused concern among students, parents, and staff at Thomas Knyvett College, as well as the wider community,’ said a spokesperson for Surrey Police.

‘We want to reassure you that an investigation is underway, that five arrests have been made in connection with this incident, and that we are working closely with Thomas Knyvett College as we investigate this matter.

‘We are also aware that several videos of this upsetting incident are making the rounds on social media.

‘We ask that you not share any videos or images of this incident, but rather submit them via the link below so that they can be used as evidence in this investigation.’

Police have asked that no videos of the fight be shared online and that any witnesses come forward. Extra patrols will be conducted in the area, according to Inspector Maxine Cilia, Borough Commander for Spelthorne, who was shocked to see such a violent altercation near a school.

‘I was astounded to see some of the video footage of this fight and the level of violence displayed by young people outside one of our local schools.

‘Every school child should feel safe in their neighbourhood and not be the target of any kind of violence as they leave school grounds,’ she said.

Inspector Cilia also stated that extra patrols would be conducted in the area in the coming days.

‘Surrey Police are now investigating this incident and gathering additional evidence with the school’s full cooperation. Extra patrols will be conducted in this area to provide reassurance and allow residents to speak with officers.’

Police are also requesting that any eyewitnesses or anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or helmet cam footage, as well as any images or videos on their mobile phones, contact them.

They also asked that anyone driving or walking around Salcombe Road on Monday between 2pm and 3pm who saw or heard anything that could help the investigation contact them.