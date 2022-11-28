Trial date set for man accused of triple murder

A man charged with the murder of a Nottingham mum and her two children has been remanded into custody and a trial date listed for 22 May 2023.

Jamie Barrow, 31, of Fairisle Close, Clifton, appeared before Nottingham Crown Court today (Monday, November 28) on three counts of murder.

He is charged with the murder of Fatoumatta Hydara, aged 28, and her two children, Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, and one-year-old Naeemah Drammeh.

All three died following a deliberate fire at their address in Fairisle Close on November 20.

Nottinghamshire Police Policy (which is in line with national guidance) makes it very clear that any criminal offence which is perceived either by the victim or any other person as being motivated by hostility or prejudice must be recorded as a hate crime.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin said: “My thoughts and feelings are very much with Fatoumatta’s family during this incredibly difficult time. It is hard to comprehend the pain that these crimes have caused and the impact they have had on the wider community. These crimes have attracted worldwide attention, and it is now imperative we get justice for Fatoumatta’s family.

“Specialist officers are continuing to provide support to the family and I acknowledge that these crimes are still perceived by some people as hate crimes. Our policy is absolutely clear in this respect and that is why we have now recorded these crimes as hate crimes.

“However, it is very important to stress that, at this stage of the investigation, there is no evidence to indicate that these crimes were motivated by racial or religious hatred.

“Of course the investigation team will continue to keep an open mind on motive and will continue with their meticulous inquiries but I would now urge people to please refrain from posting speculation and comment about this case on social media.

“Speculating and commenting in this way has the potential to prejudice the criminal proceedings and I would not want anybody to do anything that might obstruct the path to justice for this family.

“Our thoughts continue to be with all the family and friends of those affected by this terrible tragedy and my officers will be there to support them throughout the coming months.”