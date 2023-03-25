The trial of Marcus Decker and Morgan Trowland begins at Basildon Crown Court at 10:30am on Monday 27 March. Both men have so far spent 158 days in prison held on remand, after climbing the QEII bridge in November ’22. The Just Stop Oil Supporters were demanding that the government halt licensing and consents for the development of any new fossil-fuel projects in the UK.

Trial Of Qe2 Just Oil Protestor Set To Next Week

Meanwhile, five supporters of Animal Rebellion will appear at Southwark Crown Court at 10:30am on Monday charged with criminal damage valued over £5000, after actions taken at Buckingham Palace in August 2021.

Both trials are expected to last over a week.