Saturday, March 25, 2023
Saturday, March 25, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Trial of QE2 Just oil protestor set to next week

Trial of QE2 Just oil protestor set to next week

by uknip247
Trial Of Qe2 Just Oil Protestor Set To Next Week

The trial of Marcus Decker and Morgan Trowland begins at Basildon Crown Court at 10:30am on Monday 27 March. Both men have so far spent 158 days in prison held on remand, after climbing the QEII bridge in November ’22. The Just Stop Oil Supporters were demanding that the government halt licensing and consents for the development of any new fossil-fuel projects in the UK.

Trial Of Qe2 Just Oil Protestor Set To Next Week
Trial Of Qe2 Just Oil Protestor Set To Next Week

Meanwhile, five supporters of Animal Rebellion will appear at Southwark Crown Court at 10:30am on Monday charged with criminal damage valued over £5000, after actions taken at Buckingham Palace in August 2021.

Both trials are expected to last over a week.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Man rushed to hospital after violent attack in Ramsgate

UK hosts thanked on the first anniversary of Homes for Ukraine scheme

FSA and UKHSA warn of listeria risk with Baronet soft cheeses

A man has been jailed for 7 years following a stabbing in Barrow

Detectives investigating the murder of Jordan Briscoe have charged a fourth man as part of their investigation

Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing outside South East London Care home in broad daylight

Police are appealing for the victim of an assault to come forward

Two men have been convicted of robbing boxer Amir Khan of his watch at gunpoint in Leyton

Police in Redbridge are appealing for help from the public to trace a wanted man

A serving Met officer will face a misconduct hearing after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a child

Officers recognised for public protection work at MPS awards ceremony

Courts and tribunals opening times over Easter 2023

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More