Saturday, March 25, 2023
Saturday, March 25, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Trial of QE2 Just oil protestor set to start next week

Trial of QE2 Just oil protestor set to start next week

by uknip247
Trial Of Qe2 Just Oil Protestor Set To Next Week

The trial of Marcus Decker and Morgan Trowland begins at Basildon Crown Court at 10:30am on Monday 27 March. Both men have so far spent 158 days in prison held on remand, after climbing the QEII bridge in November ’22. The Just Stop Oil Supporters were demanding that the government halt licensing and consents for the development of any new fossil-fuel projects in the UK.

Trial Of Qe2 Just Oil Protestor Set To Next Week
Trial Of Qe2 Just Oil Protestor Set To Next Week

Meanwhile, five supporters of Animal Rebellion will appear at Southwark Crown Court at 10:30am on Monday charged with criminal damage valued over £5000, after actions taken at Buckingham Palace in August 2021.

Both trials are expected to last over a week.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The government is expected to announce plans within the next few weeks to begin moving migrants out of hotels and into military bases or...

Three men have been jailed for running a drug network in Westminster

Detectives investigating the assault of two people on board a bus in Thornton Heath have released images of four females they would like to...

A wanted man was arrested after patrolling cops spotted him in Nottingham city centre

A man has been convicted following the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Totton last year

A man has been sentenced to a total of two years and 10 months in prison for a burglary in Pennington and other offences

A local celebrity Bengal cat who rules the streets (and treats) in Gosport has been given the top status “Police Cat”.

Man rushed to hospital after violent attack in Ramsgate

UK hosts thanked on the first anniversary of Homes for Ukraine scheme

FSA and UKHSA warn of listeria risk with Baronet soft cheeses

A man has been jailed for 7 years following a stabbing in Barrow

Detectives investigating the murder of Jordan Briscoe have charged a fourth man as part of their investigation

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More