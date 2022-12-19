Tribute issued following fatal collision claim the life of Lucy Machin

Lucy, aged 55, sadly died following a collision in Norwich on the morning of 17th November 2022, whilst walking the family dog Rosie.

Her husband Rob and her 16-year-old son Joe, said:

We were lucky enough to have Lucy in our lives for these past 23 years. Lucy fought Rheumatoid Arthritis for much of her adult life and yet she always shone with life and kindness. She gave so much, through her work with the Samaritans, Cancer Research and more recently as a counsellor. We feel blessed to have shared so much precious time with Lucy. She is so missed by her family, her friends in Great Yarmouth, London and Norwich and the people she reached out to help. Lucy will stay with us all. We will miss her, we will always love her and we know she will be warm, floating above us and helping us to