Monday, December 19, 2022
Monday, December 19, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Tribute Issued Following Fatal Collision Claim The Life Of Lucy Machin
Home BREAKING Tribute issued following fatal collision claim the life of Lucy Machin

Tribute issued following fatal collision claim the life of Lucy Machin

by @uknip247

Lucy, aged 55, sadly died following a collision in Norwich on the morning of 17th November 2022, whilst walking the family dog Rosie.

Her husband Rob and her 16-year-old son Joe, said:

We were lucky enough to have Lucy in our lives for these past 23 years. Lucy fought Rheumatoid Arthritis for much of her adult life and yet she always shone with life and kindness. She gave so much, through her work with the Samaritans, Cancer Research and more recently as a counsellor. We feel blessed to have shared so much precious time with Lucy. She is so missed by her family, her friends in Great Yarmouth, London and Norwich and the people she reached out to help. Lucy will stay with us all. We will miss her, we will always love her and we know she will be warm, floating above us and helping us to

RELATED ARTICLES

Elon Musk will step down as Twitter CEO if he keeps his...

Southern Water say they would like to apologise again for the ongoing...

Officers investigating an assault on a woman at a restaurant in Maidstone...

Warning to criminals as crime-busting scheme relaunched

The BBC’s hit new reality show The Traitors can now be played...

Thai navy ships and helicopters are searching for more than two dozen...

Police have released CCTV images of a male they wish to trace...

Steven Smith, 48, of Grantham, was found guilty of sexual assault offences...

Police are searching for Kevin Cunningham, who has gone missing from his...

A retired lollipop lady, 87, died on a road she had worked...

Birmingham city council seeks injunction to ban street cruising

Dover District Council is welcoming news that White Cliffs Visitor Information Centre...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"