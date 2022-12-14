Tributes are being paid to a loving Mum and friend who was killed in a crash in Hampshire

Paying Tribute, daughter Jessica Lampard said;

“To everyone who has paid tribute to Mum, T.

Thank you all for your kind words, thoughts, prayers, flowers, calls and texts.

I can’t speak for Dad and My brother Oliver, but I know it does mean a lot to see how much Teresa Grimes meant to each and everyone of you.

She was the life of every party, she really did brighten a room. The way her life ended was tragic, but remembering who she was and how she impacted all our lives is more important to remember. We, her family have no words. We are broken. Time has stopped.

Just, thank you. “