Tributes are being paid to a loving Mum and friend who was killed in a crash in Hampshire

by @uknip247
Tributes are being paid to a loving Mum and friend who was killed in a crash in West End on the 10th December.
Victim Treasa Grimes from West End who sadly died at the scene was described as the life and Soul of the party who really did brighten up the room.
Paying Tribute, daughter Jessica Lampard said;
“To everyone who has paid tribute to Mum, T.
Thank you all for your kind words, thoughts, prayers, flowers, calls and texts.
I can’t speak for Dad and My brother Oliver, but I know it does mean a lot to see how much Teresa Grimes meant to each and everyone of you.
She was the life of every party, she really did brighten a room. The way her life ended was tragic, but remembering who she was and how she impacted all our lives is more important to remember. We, her family have no words. We are broken. Time has stopped.
Just, thank you. “
Friend Kelly Beattie said;
“You will be so so missed Teresa Grimes – still in shock and can’t believe this world can be so cruel – thinking of all your family and all the friends you were so fiercely loyal too – thank you for your friendship and sleep tight “
Floral tributes are also being left close to the scene of the crash.
A grey BMW was travelling along West End High Street heading westbound when it collided with Tereasa on the pavement at the junction with Lower New Road.
The BMW then collided with a parked black Ford Fiesta, which then collided with a nearby building.
A 28-year-old Southampton man was arrested at the scene shortly after the collision on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle with alcohol above the limit, driving while unfit through drink and driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs.

