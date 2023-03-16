Friday, March 17, 2023
Friday, March 17, 2023

Tributes have been paid to a ‘caring and loving son’ who died after being attacked in Shard End

by uknip247

Darren Smith was found with serious head injuries outside shops in Heath Way just after 2.50pm yesterday (15 March). But sadly the 50-year-old was confirmed dead shortly afterwards.

We’re continuing our enquiries and are keeping an open mind around the motive for the attack.

In a tribute his family said: “We as a family are devastated at the loss of our son Darren.

“He was a caring man and was loved by all who knew him. He was tragically taken from us and this has left a huge void in our lives.

“We would ask anyone who knows or saw anything, please come forward and contact the police.

“We would now wish to be left alone so we can deal with our loss and grieve in private.”

We remain keen to hear from anyone with information and you contact us via 101, or Live Chat on our website, and quote log 2653 of 15 March.

