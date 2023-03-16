Darren Smith was found with serious head injuries outside shops in Heath Way just after 2.50pm yesterday (15 March). But sadly the 50-year-old was confirmed dead shortly afterwards.

Tributes have been paid to a ‘caring and loving son’ who died after being attacked in Shard End.

