A Mercedes C Class left the road and collided with a tree on the A167 near Coatham Mundeville, on the outskirts of Darlington, at around 3.15am yesterday (June 17).

Natalie Marshall, 25, was the car’s driver, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Natalie was a very well-loved daughter, sister, auntie, and friend,” her family said in a statement released today. “We can’t express how we all feel about the loss of the biggest and strongest personality we’ve ever known.” Natalie was the most hardworking and selfless young woman, and she would light up the room as soon as she walked in.

“This tragedy has truly broken our hearts.” I know she has a special place in many people’s hearts.”

The passenger, a man in his twenties, was taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital with serious injuries, where he is still being treated.

Investigators are looking for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of the vehicle shortly before the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Constabulary at 101, quoting incident number 57 from June 17.