Aodhan from Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, has died after being involved in a road accident last month

He had played for Dundela FC after spells at Newington and Carrick Rangers. The club described him as a popular player with a caring nature and offered its condolences to his family and friends.

Other Irish League clubs also expressed their sympathies.

Police are investigating the accident and are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.