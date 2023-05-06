Tributes have been paid to Arbroath businessman, John Carswell Jr, who was killed in a car crash on the B954 between Alyth and Meigle

The 47-year-old father-of-two was pronounced dead at the scene after his Porsche 911 Carrera was involved in the crash.

John, a well-known figure in the Arbroath business community, was a keen cyclist and water sports enthusiast. He enjoyed kayaking, scuba diving, boating, and restoring classic cars. He is survived by his parents, John and Liz, sister Tracey, brother Stuart, and his two young daughters Isla and Rowan. He was also a devoted uncle to Adam and Baillie, Nieve and Charlotte.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, John’s family thanked well-wishers for their “overwhelming support” in the days following his death. They paid tribute to John, describing him as a “great” father and a “well-known businessman”.

Road officers are continuing to investigate the incident and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward. Sergeant David Farr said: “Our thoughts are with John’s family and friends at this very distressing time. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2602 of April 29.”