Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Tributes have been paid to much-loved firefighter Arron Jepp, who sadly passed away

Tributes have been paid to much-loved firefighter Arron Jepp, who sadly passed away

by uknip247
Auto Draft

Arron, a watch manager with Rushmoor Fire Station’s White Watch and on-call team, will be greatly missed by his many friends and colleagues at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.   

The 49-year-old was presented with his Long Service and Good Conduct Medal in November 2022, marking a dedicated 20-year career in Hampshire.

Arron lived with his wife Dawn in Aldershot and was a proud father to three children and grandfather to two grandchildren.

Chief Fire Officer Neil Odin said:

“Arron was a dedicated firefighter and a much-loved friend and colleague to many people across our Service.

“He was responsible for many station events and supported young people as a team leader in the Prince’s Trust.

“Arron will be sadly missed by us all and our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly sad time.”

Station Manager Simon Forster said:

“Arron was one of the good guys. Never too busy to help or support anyone.  He was part of the fabric of Rushmoor and his positive outlook and caring manner will be forever in our hearts.”

After joining the Service in 2002, he spent time at Rushmoor as a wholetime and on-call watch manager and became one of the original on-call support officers.

Arron also supported the Prince’s Trust as a team leader and was responsible for many station open days and car washes. 

Group Manager Ryan Thurman said:

“Arron was a great colleague and friend to so many people. He was always smiling, even in recent months through his illness, the way he kept positive and cheerful was truly inspirational.

“Arron will be missed by everyone, but his legacy will live on.”

Our thoughts are with Arron’s family, friends, and colleagues at this sad time.

Back to list

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Get East Hants Green event brings local groups together

The collision between a train and a delivery van at Home Farm level crossing is being investigated by the Rail Accident investigation branch

A career criminal who sped away from police before hitting a motorcyclist has been jailed

A man with no driving licence who crashed a car whilst driving through Holt during rush hour has appeared in court

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a van

The first of a new fleet of electric vehicles has arrived at Bury Council in the ongoing mission to cut the borough’s carbon emissions

Great Northern’s Class 717 fleet receives go-ahead from ORR to operate with in-cab digital signalling

Paul Gascoigne, Scarlett Moffatt, Chris Eubank, Chris McCausland, Donna Preston, Chloe Burrows, Max George and Nicola Adams set to enter The Bunker

Bridgemary Library is set to receive part of the £150,031 awarded to Hampshire Libraries through the Libraries Improvement Fund, as part of the Cultural...

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

54 projects from across the UK were awarded a total of over £2 million to help address the challenges that Service children can face...

Polling by the Met Office shows that over half the British public are consciously making low-carbon choices, with nearly two-thirds wanting to do more

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More