Tributes Pour in for Father of MH17 Victim Liam Sweeney, Barry Sweeney

The Newcastle United community is mourning the loss of Barry Sweeney, the father of MH17 victim Liam Sweeney, who tragically passed away. Barry Sweeney’s son, Liam, was among the 298 people who lost their lives when Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down over Ukraine on July 17, 2014. He was 28 years old at the time of the incident.

Liam Sweeney, an avid Newcastle United supporter, was on his way to New Zealand alongside fellow fan John Alder, 63, to watch their beloved Magpies play in a pre-season friendly. The tragic downing of the flight shook the football world, leaving the Newcastle United family in deep sorrow.

Barry Sweeney was not only a loving father but also a dedicated Newcastle United fan and a qualified referee. He was well-regarded within the football community and had established connections with many fans.

Since news of his passing emerged, heartfelt tributes have been pouring in on social media platforms. One post, in particular, touched on the immense impact Barry had on the Toon Army, expressing deep sadness at the loss of a passionate fan and friend.

“A sad day today for the Toon Army. We have lost a huge fan who some will only know as the dad of MH17 victim Liam Sweeney. I myself was lucky to call Barry Sweeney a friend, and he will be sorely missed by all. R.I.P Barry, reunited with your boy and you, always be remembered,” the tribute read.

The Newcastle United community stands united in grief, offering their condolences to the Sweeney family and reminiscing about Barry’s dedication to the club. He will be remembered not only as a loving father but also as a devoted supporter who left a lasting impact on fellow fans and the football fraternity as a whole.