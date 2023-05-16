Trio Arrested in Crawley Murder Investigation Remain in Custody: The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Holly Sanchez

The death of a woman in a bungalow in Crawley is now being treated as murder following a post-mortem examination that revealed she had sustained serious head injuries. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Holly Sanchez, a resident of the property located in Oates Walk. Her body was discovered on Saturday morning, May 13.

In connection with the murder, three men from Crawley, aged 30, 37, and 60, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They are currently in custody and have been granted additional time for police detectives to conduct interviews. As of Monday afternoon, all three individuals remained in custody.

The investigation into the murder is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information that may assist in the case to come forward. Reports can be submitted online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Gladstone.

The local community in Crawley is shocked and saddened by the tragic loss of Holly Sanchez. The police are committed to ensuring a thorough investigation to bring justice for the victim and her loved ones.