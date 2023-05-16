Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Tuesday, May 16, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Trio Arrested in Crawley Murder Investigation Remain in Custody: The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Holly Sanchez

Trio Arrested in Crawley Murder Investigation Remain in Custody: The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Holly Sanchez

by uknip247
First Picture: Sussex Police Investigate Tragic Death Of Woman In Oates Walk

The death of a woman in a bungalow in Crawley is now being treated as murder following a post-mortem examination that revealed she had sustained serious head injuries. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Holly Sanchez, a resident of the property located in Oates Walk. Her body was discovered on Saturday morning, May 13.

In connection with the murder, three men from Crawley, aged 30, 37, and 60, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They are currently in custody and have been granted additional time for police detectives to conduct interviews. As of Monday afternoon, all three individuals remained in custody.

The investigation into the murder is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information that may assist in the case to come forward. Reports can be submitted online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Gladstone.

The local community in Crawley is shocked and saddened by the tragic loss of Holly Sanchez. The police are committed to ensuring a thorough investigation to bring justice for the victim and her loved ones.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Government Announces Support Package to Back British Farmers and Boost Food Security

Man Charged with Outraging Public Decency in Braintree Incident

Firefighters Tackle Roof Fire on Bridge Road in Canterbury

Off-Duty Met Police Officer Prevents Suicide on Railway

Former Children’s Holiday Camp Manager Pleads Guilty to Grooming 70+ Boys Online

Petrol Prices Fall Below 145p a Litre for the First Time in 18 Months

Newhaven Coastguard Team Responds to Ordnance

Fatal Shooting Leaves Four Dead and Multiple Injured in New Mexico

Man Taken to Hospital After Welfare Concerns Raised in Bexleyheath

Alleged Police Impersonator Arrested: Man Detained After Posing as Police Officer in Havering

Sussex Police Launch Manhunt for Fardin Farji Wanted on Recall to Prison

Title: UK Emerges as Europe’s Top Destination for Space Investment, PwC-UK Space Agency Report Finds

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.