Trio charged after cash-in-transit robbery in broad daylight

Three suspects are due in court charged over an attempted cash-in-transit robbery at a petrol station.

Two men attacked a security van driver as he carried a cash box out of a BP garage in Mansfield Road, Woodthorpe, at around 2.40pm on Friday (4 November 2022).

They tried to pull the box from the driver’s hand but were unsuccessful. They ran off and fled the scene in a car which had dropped them off.

The suspect car was identified and stopped by police in Staffordshire shortly after and three men inside were arrested.

Detective Constable Agnes Wakenhut, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious and brazen attack on a security driver in broad daylight.

“We will always respond quickly to violent incidents, such as robbery, and any where there is an immediate threat to safety.

“We have been working hard to understand the circumstances surrounding this shocking incident and I am pleased we have now been able to bring charges. Our investigation remains ongoing.”

Georghita Ciucur, aged 34, of Cole Hall Lane, Birmingham, Marius Ilie Oana, aged 27, of Shenstone Road, Soho, Birmingham, and Gymi Adrian Tery Virtan, aged 24, of Shenstone Road, Soho, Birmingham, have been charged with attempted robbery. Virtan is also charged with driving without insurance.

They are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday 7 November 2022).