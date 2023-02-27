Trio charged over O2 Arena stabbing

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with a stabbing at Greenwich’s O2 Arena.

On February 22, shortly after 2.45 p.m., a teenage boy was discovered injured inside Cineworld.

Officers and crews from the London Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene.

His condition has been determined to be non-life threatening.

On February 23, three boys, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old, were charged with GBH and possession of a bladed article.

The trio is scheduled to appear in Bexley Magistrates’ Court on March 10.

Following the incident, the cinema was forced to close, but it has since reopened.

