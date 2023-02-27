Monday, February 27, 2023
Trio charged over O2 Arena stabbing

Trio Charged Over O2 Arena Stabbing

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with a stabbing at Greenwich’s O2 Arena.

On February 22, shortly after 2.45 p.m., a teenage boy was discovered injured inside Cineworld.

Officers and crews from the London Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene.

His condition has been determined to be non-life threatening.

On February 23, three boys, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old, were charged with GBH and possession of a bladed article.

The trio is scheduled to appear in Bexley Magistrates’ Court on March 10.

Following the incident, the cinema was forced to close, but it has since reopened.

“Detectives investigating a stabbing in Greenwich have charged three males,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

“They appeared in custody at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on 24 February and will next appear at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on 10 March.

“At 14:46hrs on Wednesday, 22 February police were called by London Ambulance Service (LAS) to The O2, SE10 following reports of a stabbing.

“Officers were present. A stabbed adolescent male was discovered. Paramedics treated him at the scene before transporting him to the hospital.

