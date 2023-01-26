Thursday, January 26, 2023
Thursday, January 26, 2023

Trio in court after anti-social behaviour orgy

by uknip247

Three Devizes teenagers (who cannot be named for legal reasons) appeared in Salisbury Youth Court on Tuesday (24/01) charged with a number of anti-social behaviour offences.

The occurrences occurred between November 7, 2022 and January 18, 2023.

A 17-year-old boy was found guilty of having a knife blade in a public place as well as two counts of theft.

A 15-year-old boy was convicted on two counts of threatening language in public and three counts of theft.

Meanwhile, another 15-year-old boy was convicted of criminal damage to property worth less than £5000.

All three were given 6-month Youth Offending Team referral orders.

“We have seen an increase in youth-related violence offences recently,” said Insp Ben Huggins, Devizes sector Policing Inspector.

“My officers will always respond swiftly and robustly to reports of this nature however this is not a problem that can be solved by the police alone. We need the community’s and partners’ help to solve this problem.

“While my team works with key partner agencies such as the Youth Offending Team, my plea to parents is to continue to support us by educating your children so that they understand the consequences of such behaviour.”

You can report anti-social behaviour by dialling 101 or reporting it online here: Wiltshire Police | Report Antisocial Behavior

